Here is your weekend weather forecast for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

This weekend is expected to be windy and cold, with a touch of frost, according to the Met Office.

It is expected to be windy today, and Whitby Abbey has announced it’s closure due to the wind.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Whitby Abbey said: “Whitby Abbey will be closed on Friday, Novermber 24 due to high winds.

"We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused. If you have a pre-booking you will automatically be refunded within 10 working days. The shop will remain open.”

Here’s what the weather is going to be like this week on the Yorkshire coast, according to the Met Office:

Today: Cold start with early cloud breaking to give good spells of sunshine. The brisk northwesterly winds gradually easing inland. Staying rather breezy along the coast where one or two very isolated showers are possible. Remaining rather cold throughout.

Maximum temperature 6 °C.

Winds could reach around 47mph, making it feel like 1°C.

Tonight: Cold, especially across western parts, with largely clear skies, light winds and a widespread frost. Eastern parts breezier and less cold, particularly along the coast where isolated showers are possible.

Minimum temperature -2 °C.

Winds could reach around 33mph in some areas.

Saturday: Cold and frosty start for most, then staying chilly with plenty of sunshine. Cloudier and less cold towards the coast with very isolated showers. The brisk breeze continuing to ease.

Maximum temperature 6 °C.

Winds could reach around 27mph, making it feel like 2°C.

Sunday: Frosty start Sunday. Cloud thickening with rain spreading east later. Staying drier and colder in north.

Maximum temperature 5°C.