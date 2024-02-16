Here is your weekend weather forecast for Scarborough, Whitby, Filey and Bridlington

It is set to be a mild but wet weekend along the Yorkshire coast this weekend, according to the Met Office.

There will be sunshine and mild temperatures, but there will also be some rain throughout the weekend.

Here’s what the weather is going to be like this weekend along the Yorkshire coast, according to the Met Office:

Today: Overnight rain clearing quickly this morning, then a mixture of cloud and sunny spells through today. The odd shower is likely, most frequent over western hills. Fairly light winds across the region, and feeling mild for the time of year.

Maximum temperature 13 °C.

Wind could be around 21mph, making it feel like 8 °C.

Tonight: Cloudy this evening and overnight, but largely dry apart from risk of outbreaks of drizzle over hills. Remaining mild, with light winds.

Minimum temperature 7 °C.

Saturday: Dry with some bright spells away from hills at first, but cloud will quickly increase and wind will strengthen later ahead of heavy rain arriving during the evening. Mild.

Maximum temperature 13 °C.

Winds may reach around 19mph, making it feel like 8 °C.

Sunday: Overnight rain clearing Sunday, then bright and largely dry, perhaps the odd shower later.

Maximum temperature 12 °C.