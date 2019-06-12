Here's how long the rain will last in Scarborough as Met Office issue yellow weather warning

There is a yellow weather warning for rain in place for Scarborough.

According to the Met Office, spells of heavy and persistent rain have the potential to bring flooding and disruption to transport in places.

Ground water has already collected in parts of town.

READ MORE: Scarborough's Topshop store and three others could close if Arcadia goes into administration



Rain is forecast for the rest of the week and the weekend will see changeable weather.

A full forecast can be found below:

Today

It will be cloudy this afternoon with rain at times that will occasionally turn heavy.

The evening will staying wet.

There will be a brisk north-easterly breeze, and it will be chilly for this time of year.

Tonight

It will remain cloudy and wet tonight.

There will be rain throughout the night with the rain expected to become heavier after midnight.

Forecasts predict is will be breezy overnight.

Thursday

Thursday will be wet and cool again with showers and more persistent rain.

There will be some heavy rain at times.

It will remain fairly cloudy with limited brighter spells.

Friday

Friday is expected to see changeable weather with some bright or sunny spells, but there will also be the chance of showers.

Temperatures will start to warm up but will still be cooler than normal for June.

Weekend

Similar to Friday, the weekend will see varied weather.

There will be some bright or sunny spells but showers are expected on and off over Saturday and Sunday.

Again temperatures will be lower than usual for this time of year but will carry on warming up compared to during the week.

READ MORE: Rain, rain, go away: 12 photos that show Scarborough knows how to have fun whatever the weather



What to expect during yellow weather warning for rain

The Met Office advise:

- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

- Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

- Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

- There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads.

Contacts

- Northern Powergrid (for power cuts) - call 105.

- National Grid Gas (for gas leaks) - call 0800 111 999.

- Yorkshire Water (for leaks) - call 0800 783 4444.

- Yorkshire Water (in emergencies) - call 0345 1 24 24 24.

- Environment Agency - call 0345 988 1188.