Here's the weather report for the last weekend of the summer holidays in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

The weather this weekend on the Yorkshire coast is expected to be mild, sunny and mostly dry, according to the Met Office. Photo: Richard Ponter.

As the summer holidays draw to a close, the weekend is expected to stay mostly sunny and dry, according to the Yorkshire coast.

With many families wanting to get the most out of the last weekend of the summer holidays, the sun and warm temperatures will be welcome along the Yorkshire coast.

However, Sunday evening and into Monday cloud and possible rain is expected, so that the weekend finishes on a cooler and gloomier note.

The Pollen forecast and UV levels are set at ‘medium’ for the entire weekend.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this weekend, according to the Met Office:

Today:

A fine start to the day with light winds and plenty of sunshine. Cloudier in the afternoon but remaining dry. Feeling pleasantly warm though often cooler along coasts.

Maximum temperature 21 °C.

Winds may be around 15mph, making it feel like 14°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 08:52am and high tide is expected at 14:52pm.

Tonight:

A dry and largely clear evening and night, with light winds but a chance of a few mist and fog patches developing towards dawn. Chilly in rural parts.

Minimum temperature 6 °C.

Saturday:

Fog patches quickly clearing to give another fine and dry day with light winds and plenty of sunshine. Some fair weather clouds developing in the afternoon. Breezy in the evening.

Maximum temperature 20 °C.

Winds may be around 23mph, making it feel like 14°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 09:49am and high tide is expected at 15:46pm.

Sunday:

Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by early evening. Cloudy Sunday night and into Monday with rain and showers pushing erratically north, perhaps heavy and thundery at times.

Maximum temperature 20 °C.

Winds may be around 23mph, making it feel like 14°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 09:49am and high tide is expected at 15:46pm.