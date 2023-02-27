Here’s what the weather is going to be like on the Yorkshire coast this week according to the Met Office

The week is going to start off feeling quite chilly, before reaching average temperatures towards the end of the week.

It’s going to be slightly wet throughout the week, with showers possible each day.

Here’s what’s weather is in store for the Yorkshire coast this week, according to the Met Office:

It's going to be a wet week on the coast. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

Today: Cloudy with scattered light showers, although a few brighter spells are possible. Some parts staying dry, however. After a cold start, temperatures largely recovering to around average, but still feeling chilly in the brisk northeasterly breeze.

Maximum temperature 7 °C.

Winds will be around 23mph, making it feel like 4°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected to be around 3.16pm, and high tide is expected around 9.36pm.

Tonight: Cloud likely persisting overnight, with further showers spreading southwest from the North Sea. These will generally light, but the odd heavier burst possible across the Pennines.

Minimum temperature 2 °C.

Winds may be around 18mph, making it feel like 3°C.

Tuesday: Another largely cloudy day. Most parts staying dry, however further occasional light showers remain possible. Temperatures around average or perhaps slightly below, and still feeling chilly in the breeze.

Maximum temperature 7 °C.

Winds may be around 30mph, making it feel like 3°C.

Low tides in Scarborough are expected to be around 3.56am and 4.28pm, and high tides are expected at around 10.16am and 10.56pm.

Wednesday: Little change is expected with largely cloudy skies and occasional showers. Winds also easing with daytime temperatures at or just below average.

Maximum temperature 7°C.

Winds may be around 30mph, making it feel like 2°C.

