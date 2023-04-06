News you can trust since 1882
Here's what the weather will be like over the Easter bank holiday in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

The weather for Easter bank holiday weekend promises a Good Friday, but a not-so-good Monday.

By Louise Perrin
Published 6th Apr 2023, 10:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 10:21 BST

The weather forecast for the Easter bank holiday weekends promises April showers interspersed with some bright spells.

The Met Office weather forecast for Thursday (April 6) predicts that overnight rain will gradually clear the North Sea coast, with cloud breaking elsewhere to allow some bright spells to develop.

However, showers will also develop, some turning locally heavy and possibly thundery into the afternoon and lingering into the evening.

The weather promises to be changeable this Easter bank holiday weekendThe weather promises to be changeable this Easter bank holiday weekend
Maximum temperature 12 °C.

Thursday night will see evening showers gradually decaying as clear spells develop for most, with isolated mist or fog patches developing.

Probably cloudier along the coast.

Cold, with a rural frost possible.

Minimum temperature 2 °C.

The weather for the rest of the bank holiday weekend is as follows:

Friday:

Dry with long sunny spells for most but possibly cloudier at times along the coast, perhaps with an isolated light shower. Generally light winds. Maximum temperature 13 °C.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday:

Saturday probably rather cloudy, isolated light showers. Brighter in the west.

Sunday, largely dry with variable cloud and bright spells. Breezy later.

Monday, rain clearing to occasional heavy showers. Breezy.

