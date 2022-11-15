The temperature will drop to a more seasonally suited temperature this week, as a succession of weather fronts and low-pressure will see wet and windy weather dominate the UK.

According to the Met Office parts of northern England and Scotland could see snow towards the end of this week, however this isn’t likely for Scarborough.

Here’s what’s in store for Scarborough, according to the Met Office:Today: Occasional heavy bursts moving north-eastwards. Drier after dusk with lighter winds. Temperatures near the seasonal normal.Maximum temperature: 11Winds could reach up to 33mph, making it feel like 8°C.Tonight: Any showers soon clearing away then dry for a time overnight with clear spells. Some mist and fog mainly across higher ground. Chance of showers after midnight.Minimum temperature: 8°C.Winds are likely to be around 23mph, making it feel like 4°C.Wednesday: A cold start, with mist and low cloud clearing by afternoon. Chance of showers but a lot of dry weather with some brightness likely. Winds freshening later.Maximum temperature: 9°C.Winds may reach 19mph, making it feel like 7°C.Thursday: Rain expected all day, turning heavier by mid-afternoon and easing in the evening.Maximum temperature: 11

Scarborough is set for a wet and windy week.

Winds are likely to reach up to 26mph, making it feel 7°C.Friday: Partly cloudy to start, changing to sunny intervals by late morning. Remaining dry into the afternoon and evening.Maximum temperature: 10°C.

Winds could reach up to 23mph, making it feel like 7°C.

Saturday: The day will start chilly and clear, but will turn to cloud in the afternoon. Maximum temperature: 8°C.Winds could reach up to 17mph, making it feel like 6°C.Sunday: Heavy rain to start, turning to cloud by lunchtime, and potential drizzle in the afternoon.

Maximum temperature: 9°C.Winds may reach around 30mph, making it feel like 5°C.

