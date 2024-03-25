Here's your weather report for the first week of the Easter holidays in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

This week is set to be unsettled, with a mixture of sunny spells and rain expected on the coast, according to the Met Office. Photo: Richard Ponter.

However, sunny spells are predicted to break up the cloud and rain throughout the week.

Now that spring has started, the pollen forecast has begun again- this week the levels will remain low.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this week, according to the Met Office:

Today:

A cloudy but dry start. Rain, locally heavy, will soon arrive from the west however, persisting for most of the day. Breezy near the coast, with temperatures on the cool side.

Maximum temperature 8 °C.

Winds may be around 17mph, making it feel like 4°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 10:30am and high tide is expected at 16:24pm.

Tonight:

Rain will continue overnight, but will tend to ease from the early hours, becoming largely dry towards dawn. Winds falling light.

Minimum temperature 4 °C.

Tuesday:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A rather cloudy day on Tuesday, but some brighter spells are likely from late morning onwards. Dry until the evening, when outbreaks of rain will arrive from the southwest.

Maximum temperature 12 °C.

Winds may be around 16mph, making it feel like 6°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 10:57am and high tide is expected at 16:53pm.

Wednesday:

Strong winds and heavy, showery rain at times, wintry on high ground.Overcast changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime. Temperatures around or slightly below average.

Maximum temperature 11 °C.

Winds may be around 27mph, making it feel like 5°C.