How long will the heatwave last? Here's your weather forecast for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

The heatwave is predicted to stay into next week- according to the Met Office.

According to the Met Office, the warm sunny conditions are here to stay on the Yorkshire coast, thanks to another summer heatwave.

It is going to be widely dry with sunny spells over the coming days, although Northern Ireland and Scotland are likely to be cloudier at first and it will be breezy near some North Sea coasts. Temperatures will climb into the low 30s, although they are not expected to be quite as high as experienced at the end of June/early July.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Jason Kelly, said: “High pressure from the Atlantic will lead to a build in temperatures over the coming days, with heatwave criteria reached by the weekend. Whilst temperatures are expected to build day on day, becoming widely hot, they are unlikely to surpass those recorded at the start of the month. This heatwave is expected to be longer lived and extend further north and west into a larger part of the UK than previously seen this summer.

"Temperatures are expected to peak over the weekend and ease early next week. They are expected to reach 30°C in some areas today and exceed 30°C more widely tomorrow (Friday), with peak temperatures on Saturday of 33°C possible in parts of England and Wales.

“This hot spell is forecast to last longer and cover a broader area than previous ones so far this summer and pollen and UV levels will be very high in some areas.”

According to the Met Office, there are signs that less hot, or fresher, conditions will arrive from the west early next week, but exactly how quickly this transfers eastward is uncertain.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this week, according to the Met Office:

Today:

High cloud will drift in at times, but for many it will be a day of prolonged sunshine, although the odd isolated shower may develop during the afternoon. Feeling very warm or hot in light winds, cooler along the coast

Maximum temperature 23 °C.

The UV levels and pollen count are set at ‘high’.

Winds may be around 16mph, making it feel like 19°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 10:54am and high tide is expected at 17:04pm.

Tonight:

A fine evening for many in the late sunshine. Any lingering high cloud gradually clearing overnight, with widespread clear skies developing. Light winds continue, feeling humid.

Minimum temperature 13 °C. Friday: Clear skies and prolonged sunshine throughout Friday. Feeling very warm or hot as light winds continue, although feeling slightly cooler along the coast once again.

Maximum temperature 24 °C.

The UV levels are set at high’ and the pollen count is set at ‘very high’.

Winds may be around 14mph, making it feel like 20°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 11:34am and high tide is expected at 17:44pm. Saturday: Sunny changing to partly cloudy by nighttime. Very warm or hot through the weekend, with prolonged sunshine continuing.

Maximum temperature 21 °C.

The UV levels are set at high’ and the pollen count is set at ‘very high’.

Winds may be around 16mph, making it feel like 19°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 12:13pm and high tide is expected at 18:23pm. Sunday:

Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by early evening. Coastal regions staying a touch cooler, perhaps cloudy too at times. Feeling fresher into Monday, with rain arriving late.

Maximum temperature 21 °C.

The UV levels and pollen count are set at ‘high’.

Winds may be around 17mph, making it feel like 18°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 12:53pm and high tide is expected at 19:03pm.