How long will the sunshine last? Here's your weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

More sunshine and dry weather is coming to the Yorkshire coast this week, according to the Met Office.

This week should see more warm temperatures and sunny spells across the Yorkshire coast.

There will be some light coastal breezes with a few cloudy mornings possible.

The pollen forecast is set to stay at ‘very high’ for the most of the week.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this week, according to the Met Office:

Today:

Any patches of early mist clearing to leave another dry and very warm day. Cloud developing during the morning, but still with some sunny spells. Light sea breezes will bring a somewhat cooler feel to the coast.

Maximum temperature 26 °C.

Winds may be around 12mph, making it feel like 19°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 06:22am and high tide is expected at 12:45pm.

Tonight:

Dry overnight. Most likely a generally cloudy night, helping to keep temperatures on the very mild side. Perhaps some mist developing should any cloud breaks occur.

Minimum temperature 16 °C.

Tuesday:

Dry and very warm again. A mostly cloudy start, but this likely breaking to give sunny spells. Potentially low cloud and fog forming along the coasts later in the day.

Maximum temperature 26 °C.

Winds may be around 15mph, making it feel like 18°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 07:05am and high tide is expected at 13:31pm.

Wednesday:

Overnight low cloud and fog clearing for most on Wednesday, then very warm with sunny spells.

Maximum temperature 20 °C.

Winds may be around 12mph, making it feel like 17°C.