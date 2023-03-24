News you can trust since 1882
Incredible pictures of Aurora Borealis over skies of Whitby captured overnight as residents share rare sight

These incredible photographs show the Aurora Borealis over the skies of Whitby in the early hours of Friday.

By Daniel Sheridan
Published 24th Mar 2023, 13:47 GMT- 1 min read

Captured on the pier by photographer Charlotte Graham, the rare sight of the Northern Lights being seen from the UK has got everyone talking on social media.

According to publication Space, the northern lights, or the aurora borealis, are beautiful dancing waves of light that have captivated people for millennia. But for all its beauty, this spectacular light show is a rather violent event.

Energized particles from the sun slam into Earth's upper atmosphere at speeds of up to 45 million mph (72 million kph), but our planet's magnetic field protects us from the onslaught.

Thursday - Friday 23-24th March 2023 Picture Credit Charlotte Graham Picture Shows The Aurora Borealis or North Lights put on a show at Whitby on the Yorkshire Coast During the Night
Thursday - Friday 23-24th March 2023 Picture Credit Charlotte Graham Picture Shows The Aurora Borealis or North Lights put on a show at Whitby on the Yorkshire Coast During the Night
Thursday - Friday 23-24th March 2023 Picture Credit Charlotte Graham Picture Shows The Aurora Borealis or North Lights put on a show at Whitby on the Yorkshire Coast During the Night
“Well I shall not forget that for a long time", Charlotte tweeted.

Pictures from towns and cities across Yorkshire have also been shared by residents who stayed awake into the early hours for the chance to capture the rare images.

One said: “I was planning to go to Iceland but don’t need to now, they are on our doorstep!”

Another added: “One of the most amazing things I have ever seen. Well worth the tiredness today.”

Thursday - Friday 23-24th March 2023 Picture Credit Charlotte Graham Picture Shows The Aurora Borealis or North Lights put on a show at Whitby on the Yorkshire Coast During the Night
Thursday - Friday 23-24th March 2023 Picture Credit Charlotte Graham Picture Shows The Aurora Borealis or North Lights put on a show at Whitby on the Yorkshire Coast During the Night
Thursday - Friday 23-24th March 2023 Picture Credit Charlotte Graham Picture Shows The Aurora Borealis or North Lights put on a show at Whitby on the Yorkshire Coast During the Night
