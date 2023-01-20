Is it going to be cold this weekend? Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast

Overnight frosts are expected to remain through the weekend, but daytime temperatures will be above freezing.It will still feel cold, however, but on Sunday January 22 it will begin to turn milder.

Here’s what’s in store for the Yorkshire coast this weekend:Today: Remaining cold, with showers likely along the coast until mid-afternoon. Early winds easing as the day moves on.

Minimum temperature: 6°C.

No more snow is currently expected.

There is a chance it will feel more like 1°C.

Tonight: Long clear spells developing widely with winds falling light allowing a sharp frost to develop. Perhaps the odd mist or freezing fog patch forming after midnight.

Minimum temperature 0°C.

Winds are likely to be around 10mph, and it will feel like -2°C.

Saturday: Some freezing fog patches along the coast in the morning, but more focused on Bridlington. Sunny through the morning and into the afternoon. It will feel exceptionally cold through the night, feeling like -6°C.

More fog through Saturday night for Bridlington and the surrounding area.

Maximum temperature: 5°C.

Winds are expected to be around 12mph, and it will feel like 2°C.

Sunday: Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning, but then remaining cloudy throughout the afternoon. Gradually becoming milder, cloudier and breezier than it has been recently.

Maximum temperature: 3°C.

Winds are likely to be around 18mph, and it will feel like -1°C.

All information is correct at the time of writing.