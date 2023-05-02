Is it going to be sunny this week? Here’s your weather forecast for in and around Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

This weekend saw mild temperatures, but lots of dull clouds, along the Yorkshire coast.

It looks set to remain that way this week, with not much sunshine forecast but warm spells.

There is a high pollen count across the coast through the week.

It looks set to be a mild but dull week along the Yorkshire coast.

Here’s what the weather is going to be like this week on the Yorkshire coast, according to the Met Office:

Today: Cloud breaking through the day, with some warm sunny intervals developing. However it will remain chilly along the North Sea coast, with an onshore breeze.

Maximum temperature 10°C.

Winds are likely to be around 19mph, making it feel like 7°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected at 3.05pm, and low tide is expected at 9.34pm.

Tonight: Staying dry, with a mixture of variable cloud and clear spells overnight. This will allow temperatures to fall towards the low single figures in some rural spots.

Minimum temperature 8°C.

Winds are likely to be around 17mph, making it feel like 6°C.

Wednesday: Dry with any early cloud expected to break through the morning. This will allow some warm sunny spells to develop, but still feeling rather cool in the strengthening winds.

Maximum temperature 13 °C.

Winds are likely to be around 22mph, making it feel like 7°C.

High tides in Scarborough are expected at 3.35am and 3.42pm, and low tides are expected at 9.44am and 10.10pm.

Thursday: Winds strengthening Thursday, with cloud breaking to sunny intervals, before rain spreads north later.

Maximum temperature 9°C.

Winds are expected to be around 34mph, making it feel like 5°C.