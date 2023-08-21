News you can trust since 1882
Is it going to be sunny this week? Here’s your weather forecast for Scarborough, Whitby, Filey and Bridlington

It looks set to be a sunny week as August starts to draw to a close, according to the Met Office.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 21st Aug 2023, 10:56 BST- 2 min read
Today will see lots of sunshine and warm temperatures above 20°C, which look set to remain through the week.

There will be some cloud buliding through the week but it will remain warm.

Here’s what the weather is going to be like this week on the Yorkshire coast, according to the Met Office:

Today: A dry and sunny start to the week, but clouds will tend to increase during the afternoon, but plenty of sunshine throughout the day.

Maximum temperature 25 °C.

Winds will be around 23mph, making it feel like 20°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected at 2.04pm and high tide is expected at 8.11pm.

Tonight: Any showers will fade quickly this evening, with most clouds dissipating to leave clear skies for a time. Clouding over during the early hours, with showers in the north towards dawn.

Minimum temperature 15 °C.

Winds will be around 27mph, making it feel like 14 °C.

Tuesday: Strong breezes throughout the day. Isolated showers by the afternoon and increasing amounts of sunshine through the day. Strong breeze will become light by the evening.

Maximum temperature 23 °C.

Winds may reach around 36 mph, making it feel like 14 °C.

Low tides in Scarborough are expected at 2.07am and 2.35pm, and high tides are expected at 8.17am and 8.49pm.

Wednesday: Sunny spells changing to cloudy through the afternoon, reaming warm.

Maximum temperature 21 °C.

Winds may be around 20mph, making it feel like 18 °C.

Low tides in Scarborough are expected at 2.41am and 3.11pm, and high tides are expected at 8.56am and 9.32pm.

Thursday: A cloudy start for many but changing to sunny intervals by late morning, with temperatures cooling slightly but remaining warm.

Maximum temperature 19 °C.

Winds could be around 17mph, making it feel like 18 °C.

Low tides in Scarborough are expected at 3.21am and 3.58pm, and high tides are expected at 9.43am and 10.22pm.

