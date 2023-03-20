Is it going to be sunny this week? Here’s your weekly Yorkshire coast weather forecast

The snow has been left in the winter, and it looks set to be a bright start to the season with sunshine falling through the week.

Here’s what the weather will be like this week on the Yorkshire coast, according to the Met Office:

Today: Cloudy with further outbreaks of rain, heavy at times during the morning. Dry for most during the afternoon, but remaining cloudy. Winds remaining light, and feeling mild.

Today marks the first day of Spring.

Maximum temperature 12 °C.

Winds are likely to be around 15mph, making it feel like 9°C..

High tide in Scarborough is likely to be around 3.13pm, and low tide is expected to be around 9.52pm.

Tonight: Mild and cloudy with further outbreaks of rain overnight, again turning heavy at times. The south-westerly breeze will increase towards dawn, particularly over the Pennines.

Minimum temperature 10 °C.

Winds are expected to be around 28mph, making it feel like 8°C.

Tuesday: Rather cloudy during the morning, with heavy showers. These will ease during the afternoon, with some sunny spells developing before more persistent rain arrives during the evening.

Maximum temperature 13 °C.

Winds could be around 31mph, making it feel like 9°C.

High tides in Scarborough are expected around 3.50am and 3.56pm, and low tides are expected around 10.05am and 10.35pm.

Wednesday: Overnight rain clearing in the morning then windy but largely dry with sunny spells until showers late afternoon.

Maximum temperature 12°C.

Winds are likely to be around 40mph, making it feel like 9°C.

High tides in Scarborough are expected around 4.31am and 4.37pm, and low tides are expected around 10.45am and 11.15pm.

Thursday: A clear, sunny morning to start but a chance of light showers and sunny spells through the afternoon.

Maximum temperature 12 °C.

Winds could be around 34mph, making it feel like 8°C.

High tides in Scarborough are expected around 5.10am and 5.18pm, and low tides are expected around 11.22am and 11.51pm.

