Is it going to be sunny this weekend? Here's your weather forecast for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

Unfortunately, the Met Office has forecast lots of rain for the weekend which looks set to remain into next week.

Today, Friday April 21, there will be showers beginning this afternoon before turning heavier through the night and into tomorrow.

It will then ease into showers again before turning into a light rain throughout most of Sunday.

It looks set to be a miserable weekend in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington. (Picture: Lou Perrin)

However, it does look set to get warmer by the end of next week.

Here’s what the weather is going to be like on the Yorkshire Coast this weekend, according to the Met Office:

Today: Cloud and occasional rain spreading slowly northwards during the afternoon, although East Riding could stay dry. Breezy once again and feeling rather chilly.

Maximum temperature 10 °C.

Winds are expected to be around 33mph, making it feel like 7°C.

Low tides in Scarborough are expected at 11.59am and 12.25am. High tide is expected at 5.55pm.

Tonight: Outbreaks of locally heavy rain gradually moving north overnight. Widespread low cloud with occasional mist and fog patches developing by morning. Strong winds from the daytime easing. Rather mild.

Minimum temperature 8 °C.

Winds are likely to reach around 20mph, making it feel like 5°C.

Saturday: A dull start with spells of rain at first. Gradually turning brighter from the south through the day, perhaps triggering a few locally heavy afternoon showers. Light or gentle winds.

Maximum temperature 11 °C.

Winds may reach around 15mph, making it feel like 8°C.

High tides in Scarborough are expected at 6.20am and 6.34pm, and low tide is expected at 12.36pm.

Sunday: Rather unsettled on Sunday with light rain expected for many. Some sunny intervals further down the coast, in the Bridlington area.

Maximum temperature 9°C.

Winds may reach up to 32mph, making it feel like 4°C.