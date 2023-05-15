News you can trust since 1882
Is it going to stay sunny this week? Here’s your weather forecast for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

It’s going to be a nice week on the coast, according to the Met Office.

By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 15th May 2023, 11:18 BST- 2 min read

After the glorious sunshine yesterday, there is plenty more lined up for the coast this week.

Today will see sunny spells throughout the day before potential showers this evening.

It will be a dry night, with the chance for frost to develop before it eases away to a warm and sunny Tuesday morning.

It looks set to be a nice week on the coast!It looks set to be a nice week on the coast!
Dull Wednesday before clearing into more sunshine, and staying warm.

High and medium UV levels through the week, and a medium pollen count.

Here’s what weather is in store this week for the Yorkshire coast, according to the Met Office:Today: Some showers along coastal areas at first, clearing away. Then sunny spells and a few isolated showers developing through the day, heavier in the afternoon with perhaps the odd rumble of thunder. Cooler than of late.

Maximum temperature 12 °C.

Winds could be around 26mph, making it feel like 8 °C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected at 1.35pm, and low tide is expected at 8.24pm.

Tonight: Showers will die away during the evening to give a dry night with largely clear skies, allowing a rural grass frost to develop during the early hours of Tuesday.

Minimum temperature 6 °C.

Winds could be around 21mph, making it feel like 5 °C.

Tuesday: Becoming cloudy and breezy after a dry and sunny morning, with scattered showers spreading south-eastwards. Some of the showers will be heavy at times, especially over hills. Warmer than Monday.

Maximum temperature 14 °C.

Winds may be around 23mph, making it feel like 11°C.

High tides in Scarborough are expected at 2.34am and 2.34pm, and low tides are expected at 8.42am and 9.17pm.

Wednesday: Rather cloudy on Wednesday morning albeit brightening up later, the odd afternoon shower.

Maximum temperature 14 °C.

Winds are likely to be around 13mph, making it feel like 12°C.

High tides in Scarborough are expected at 3.21am and 3.24pm, and low tides are expected at 9.32am and 10.04pm.

Thursday: Fine and dry Thursday, sunny though increasingly hazy.

Maximum temperature 16°C.

Winds are likely to be around 17mph, making it feel like 13°C.

High tides in Scarborough are expected at 4.02am and 4.09pm, and low tides are expected at 10.17am and 10.46pm.

