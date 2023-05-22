Is it going to stay sunny this week? Here’s your weather forecast for Scarborough, Whitby, Filey and Bridlington

Today will see a bright morning with sunshine for much of Yorkshire, turning cloudier for most in the afternoon with a chance of some showers or patchy rain.

Light winds for most, but freshening winds near coasts.

Maximum temperature 21 °C.

A good week is forecast for the Yorkshire coast

There is a low pollen count for the whole week, however, the UV index ranges from medium to high meaning skin may need additional protection from the sun’s rays.

Tonight will see the cloud breaking and the weather turning dry through Monday evening. A chilly night is likely with clear spells, especially early in the night with further cloud spreading from the northwest later. Minimum temperature 6 °C.

Tide Times: Low tide in Scarborough is due at 12:55pm – 1.22m while high tide is expected at 6:58pm and will measure 5.29m

Tuesday will be a mostly fine day with cloud breaking to allow some sunshine. Isolated showers possible for the afternoon, mainly across Yorkshire. Maximum temperature 19 °C.

Tide Times for Tuesday : Low tides in Scarborough are due at 1.10am – 1.57m and at 1.33pm – 1.38m while high tides are expected at 7.09am – 5.32m and 7.40pm – 5.04m

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Often fine through this period, with plenty of sunshine and light winds. Chilly starts are expected, but it will become rather warm inland, especially on Wednesday afternoon.

Tide Times for Wednesday : Low tides in Scarborough are due at 1.44am – 1.82m and at 2.14pm – 1.59m while high tides are expected at 7.48am – 5.16m and 8.25pm – 4.77m

Tide Times for Thursday : Low tides in Scarborough are due at 2.20am – 2.08m and at 2.58pm – 1.81m while high tides are expected at 8.28am – 4.98m and 9.12pm – 4.54m

Tide Times for Friday : Low tides in Scarborough are due at 3.01am – 2.33m and at 3.20pm – 2.02m while high tides are expected at 9.14am – 4.79m and 10.07pm – 4.36m

