Is more rain heading for the coast? Here's your weekly weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

The wet weather seems to have gone for good this week, with cloudy and cold days predicted.

Hints of sun are expected to shine through sporadically, but the cold temperatures are set to stay, with Monday looking to be the coldest day.

Winds are picking up but are predicted to stay between 20mph and 25mph.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this week, according to the Met Office:

Today:

Any lingering overnight showers, wintry on higher ground, soon easing after dawn. Then a dry but cold day, often cloudy but with some limited sunny spells. Winds mostly light, but breezier near coasts where it will feel particularly cold.

Maximum temperature 3 °C

Winds may be around 24mph, making it feel like -2 °C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 07:28am and high tide is expected at 13:42pm.

Tonight:

Remaining dry and cold overnight. Often cloudy, but with some clear spells leading to a widespread frost, especially for inland areas. Breezy on coasts and over higher ground. Minimum temperature -2 °C.

Tuesday:

Frosty start, with the dry and cold conditions continuing. Largely cloudy, but some sunny spells possible. Breezy on coasts and higher ground.

Maximum temperature 4 °C.

Winds may be around 22mph, making it feel like 0 °C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 08:21am and high tide is expected at 14:31pm.

Wednesday:

Mostly cloudy with occasional showers through this period. Likely breezy, especially on coasts. Temperatures returning to near normal, but with overnight ground frosts still possible.

Maximum temperature 7 °C.

Winds may be around 22mph, making it feel like 3 °C.