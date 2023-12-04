After snow hit Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington last week, a yellow weather warning for rain has now been issued for the coast.

It looks set to be a total wash out as plenty of rain has been forecast for along the coast for the week ahead, with a yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office.

They say that heavy rain likely to cause some flooding and disruption to travel.

They say flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible and spray and flooding on roads will probably making journey times longer.

Bus and train services may be affected with journey times taking longer.

It comes after last weeks snowfall which saw many areas of the Yorkshire coast covered, creating plenty of traffic problems.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this week, according to the Met Office:

Today: Cloudy with outbreaks of rain, locally heavy, and some hill snow moving northward across all parts during the day. A brisk northeasterly wind making it feel rather cold.

Maximum temperature 5 °C.

Winds are set to be around 29mph, making it feel like 2 °C.

Tonight: Outbreaks of rain, locally heavy, and some hill snow continuing through the evening and overnight. Still a brisk northeasterly wind.

Minimum temperature 2 °C.

Winds could be around 34mph, making it feel like 2 °C.

Tuesday: Cloudy with outbreaks of rain and some hill snow during the morning. Rain turning more showery in the afternoon, with some brighter spells developing. Windy and rather cold.

Maximum temperature 7 °C.

Winds may be around 28mph, making it feel like 2 °C.

Wednesday: Dry and bright Wednesday, after a frosty start and remaining cloudy through the day.

Maximum temperature 6 °C.

Winds could be around 15mph, making it feel like 2 °C.

Thursday: Turning wet and windy, with some hill snow.

Maximum temperature 8 °C.