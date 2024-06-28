Is the sunshine here to stay? Here's your weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

The warm weather is here to stay, according to the Met Office. Photo: Richard Ponter

Warm temperatures are set to continue on the Yorkshire coast, however unsettled weather could be on its way, according to the Met Office.

Winds will be considerably stronger than the rest of the week today, with gusts dropping back to a calmer level on Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday is expected to be the warmest day, however it could also bring drizzle in some select parts of the coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pollen forecast is set at ‘high’ today, then ‘very high’ on Saturday and will drop back down to ‘high’ on Sunday.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this weekend, according to the Met Office:

Today:

Rather breezy and cloudy, especially across western hills, with occasional showers. Some sunny spells also likely, most frequent in the east. Showers fading through the afternoon, with cloud gradually thinning and breaking, and winds also easing.

Maximum temperature 20 °C.

Winds may be around 27mph, making it feel like 14°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 09:33am and high tide is expected at 16:07pm.

Tonight:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residual cloud and the odd shower at first, but otherwise dry with long clear spells and light winds. Cloud then thickening from the southwest around dawn.

Minimum temperature 10 °C.

Saturday:

Cloudy with outbreaks of light rain and drizzle moving into some western hills but otherwise dry. Any brighter spells remaining limited. Feeling rather humid, despite temperatures staying near normal.

Maximum temperature 21 °C.

Winds may be around 15mph, making it feel like 14°C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 10:31am and high tide is expected at 17:09pm.

Sunday:

Cool start Sunday, then dry with sunny spells and variable cloud. Humidity starting off high, dipping in the afternoon but then rising again late evening. Dry through the night but rain is expected to arrive on Monday.

Maximum temperature 16 °C.

Winds may be around 15mph, making it feel like 14°C.