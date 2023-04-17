Is there going to be a heatwave this week? Here’s your weather forecast for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

The Met Office has forecast sunshine for most of the week, with only some cloudy intervals towards the end of the week.

Whilst some areas of Yorkshire will get to bask in the warmth of the sun, it doesn’t look like the coast will as maximum temperatures for the week average at around 10 °C.

High pollen counts are expected as well as some wind, making it deceptively cooler.

It's going to be a sunny week for the Yorkshire coast.

Here’s what weather is in store for the Yorkshire coast this week, according to the Met Office:

Today: Low cloud lifting to leave a fine and dry day with bright or sunny spells, Feeling pleasantly warm in any afternoon sunshine, but cooler along North Sea coasts where some cloud could persist. Light winds and a very high pollen count.

Maximum temperature 10 °C.

Winds are likely to be around 17mph, making it feel like 7 °C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected around 3.03pm, and low tide is expected around 9.44pm.

Tonight: Generally dry with sunny, then clear spells initially this evening. Patchy fog forming and coastal low cloud pushing inland through the night, possibly producing spots of drizzle in the east.

Minimum temperature 6 °C.

Winds are expected to be around 11mph, making it feel like 4 °C.

Tuesday: Early low cloud and fog patches clearing gradually to leave a fine and dry day with plenty of sunshine. Warm in the sunshine, but feeling colder at the coast. Breezy and a high pollen count.

Maximum temperature 10 °C.

Winds are likely to be around 20mph, making it feel like 7 °C.

High tides in Scarborough are expected around 03.48am and 03.50pm, and low tides are expected around 9.59am and 10.30pm.

Wednesday: Most places continue to see fine weather with sunshine. Low cloud occasionally affecting eastern coasts where it will generally feel colder. Another high pollen count.

Maximum temperature 10 °C.

Winds may be around 27mph, making it feel like 7 °C.

High tides in Scarborough are expected at around 04.29am and 04.34pm, and low tides are expected at 10.42am and 11.12pm.

Thursday: Another sunny day, turning to sunny intervals by the afternoon. Stronger winds and light showers expected in the more eastern coastal areas by the evening, and another high pollen count.

Maximum temperature 10 °C.

Winds may be around 33mph, making it feel like 5 °C.