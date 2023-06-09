Is there going to be a heatwave this weekend? Here's your weather forecast for Bridlington, Scarborough and Whitby

After a dull and cloudy week, the Met Office is predicting warmer temperatures for the weekend ahead.

It will also stay dry until Sunday, though low lying clouds may linger in the mornings.

Here’s what weather is in store this week for the Yorkshire coast, according to the Met Office:

The Met office has predicted higher temperatures this weekend all along the Yorkshire coast. Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Today:

A cloudy start for many. However, the cloud will quickly retreat back towards the coast, where it will remain mostly cloudy and cool throughout the day. Dry, with some warm sunny spells developing elsewhere.

Maximum temperature 21 °C.

Winds could be around 15mph, making it feel like 9 °C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected at 08:45am, and low tide is expected at 15:16pm.

Tonight:

Cloud will spread back in from the North Sea overnight, with low cloud shrouding the coasts and hills. Staying dry throughout, with perhaps some clear spells further south and west.

Minimum temperature 8 °C.

Saturday:

Early low cloud will quickly burn away to leave a fine and dry day, with plenty of sunshine. Very warm inland, but a little cooler along windward coasts.

Maximum temperature 26 °C.

Winds could be around 15mph, making it feel like 14 °C.

High tide in Scarborough is expected at 09:43am, and low tide is expected at 16:22pm.

Sunday:

Turning more unsettled Sunday, with a mixture of sunshine and showers, locally heavy and thundery at times. Warm night and could be very warm by day.

Maximum temperature 18 °C.

Winds could be around 13mph, making it feel like 16 °C.