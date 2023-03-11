The weather warning is in place for parts of the borough of Scarborough, Whitby and the North York Moors for snow and ice and is set for 6pm today, Saturday March 11 until 6am tomorrow morning.

The Met Office says further snowfall has the potential to cause disruption Saturday evening into Sunday.

There is a small chance of travel delays on roads, along with delayed or cancelled rail travel.

The Met Office have issued a new weather warning for snow and ice.

There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off, and a small chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

There is also a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.

Gritting information and salt box refill requests can be found online at the North Yorkshire County Council website.