Met Office issue yellow weather warning as strong winds expected to batter the Yorkshire coast

The weather warning will be in place across Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington until 6pm this evening (September 15). Photo courtesy of Simon Hulme.

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for strong winds, covering Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The warning was put in place at 8pm last night (September 14) and will remain in place until 6pm this evening (September 15).

According to the Met Office, strong and gusty winds are likely to cause some disruption to travel and interruptions to power.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely.

Coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.

Some bus and train services might be affected, with some journeys taking longer.

There could also be some short term loss of power and other services is possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are likely.

The Met Office have said: “Strong west or southwesterly winds will arrive across coastal areas of southwest England and Wales during Sunday evening, then develop more widely inland during Monday morning. Gusts of 45-55 mph are expected widely inland, with gusts of 60-70 mph possible at times along exposed coasts and hills. Winds will only slowly ease from the west later in the afternoon and into Monday evening.”

Visit https://weather.metoffice.gov.uk/warnings-and-advice/seasonal-advice/stay-safe-in-strong-wind for further advice.