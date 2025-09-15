Met Office issue yellow weather warning as strong winds expected to batter the Yorkshire coast
The warning was put in place at 8pm last night (September 14) and will remain in place until 6pm this evening (September 15).
According to the Met Office, strong and gusty winds are likely to cause some disruption to travel and interruptions to power.
Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely.
Coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.
Some bus and train services might be affected, with some journeys taking longer.
There could also be some short term loss of power and other services is possible.
Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are likely.
The Met Office have said: “Strong west or southwesterly winds will arrive across coastal areas of southwest England and Wales during Sunday evening, then develop more widely inland during Monday morning. Gusts of 45-55 mph are expected widely inland, with gusts of 60-70 mph possible at times along exposed coasts and hills. Winds will only slowly ease from the west later in the afternoon and into Monday evening.”
Visit https://weather.metoffice.gov.uk/warnings-and-advice/seasonal-advice/stay-safe-in-strong-wind for further advice.