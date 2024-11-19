Met Office issues new yellow weather warning covering Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington
The national meteorological service said snow showers will develop during Tuesday evening and continue overnight into Wednesday morning, initially in the north of the warning area before spreading south later in the night.
The showers may be heavy at times and accompanied by lightning.
Some lying snow is likely with 2-3 cm in places and a risk of 10 cm or more over higher ground. Ice will readily form on untreated surfaces.
The forecast for the Yorkshire and Humber region for the rest of the week is as follows:
Today:
Sleet or snow may continue to fall across the Pennines and the far south of the region until mid-morning. Cloud clearing from the north to sunny intervals. Wintry showers affecting coastal areas as winds strengthen. Widespread frost. Some icy patches.
Maximum temperature 3 °C.
Tonight:
Showers of sleet and snow are expected to continue feeding across North Sea coastal areas this evening and overnight. Remaining dry further inland. Severe overnight frost, particularly for rural areas.
Minimum temperature -2 °C.
Wednesday:
Bright but bitter on Wednesday with sunshine and periods of brisk northerly winds. Ongoing risk of some coastal wintry showers. Severe overnight frost developing, particularly in rural areas.
Maximum temperature 3 °C.
Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:
Staying cold with sharp overnight frosts and some further ice and snow. Bright and breezy Thursday and Friday. Turning wet and windy Saturday; risk of persistent rain turning to snow.
