Met Office issues unusual double thunderstorm warning for the Yorkshire coast- Here's what you need to know

There are two thunderstorm warnings in place on Friday and Saturday this week.

Two yellow weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office for thunderstorms, covering Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first warning will be in place from 12pm until 8pm tomorrow (July 18). There is then another warning in place from 9pm tomorrow (July 18) until 6pm Saturday (July 29).

Thunderstorms bring the potential for the disruption to transport and infrastructure through Friday afternoon and evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Areas of heavy, thundery rain may also lead to disruption to transport and travel from late Friday through much of Saturday

According to the Met Office, spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

Power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life.

Some communities might also become cut off if roads flood.

Showers and thunderstorms will develop across parts of northern England early Friday afternoon, before becoming concentrated across parts of northeast England.

15-25 mm of rain is possible in less than an hour, and should storms become aligned across similar areas, 40-60 mm of rain is possible, with these higher totals most likely over the North York Moors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thundery rain will reach the south of the warning area later Friday before spreading north to affect much of England through Saturday.

Rain will likely be locally torrential, bringing 20-30 mm in less than an hour in many places, with 60-90 mm in less than three hours possible in a few places.

Whilst rain will clear from the south of the area by early Saturday afternoon, further thunderstorms are likely to develop here.

As well as heavy rain, impacts from frequent lightning, gusty winds and large hail are also likely.

Visit https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/weather/warnings-and-advice/seasonal-advice/health-wellbeing/stay-safe-in-thunder-and-lightning/stay-safe-in-thunder-and-lightning for further advice.