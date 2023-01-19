Met Office issues yellow weather warning for ice across Scarborough and Whitby

The warning is in place from 5pm tonight (January 19) till 10am tomorrow (January 20).

There is the potential for ice to develop due to low temperatures and there could be some challenging travelling conditions on Thursday night and Friday morning.

Injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces could occur.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice across Scarborough and Whitby

People are being warned to expect some icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

Paul Gundersen, Met Office Chief Meteorologist, said; “Cold air is continuing to push across the United Kingdom from the north and many areas have seen some snow, wintry conditions, and overnight frosts.

"National Severe Weather Warnings have been issued across parts of western England, Wales, Northern Ireland, and Scotland, with more warnings likely to be issued over the coming days.”