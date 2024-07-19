Mini-heatwave full of sunshine: Here's your weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

This weekend will be sunny, warm and mostly dry on the Yorkshire coast, according to the Met Office. Photo: Richard Ponter.

The first weekend of the summer holidays for many kids across the Yorkshire coast is set to be a scorcher, with hazy sunny spells keeping temperatures warm, according to the Met Office.

After a rather wet and windy start to summer, this weekend is set to be full of sunshine with very little rain or wind.

Friday is set to be the warmest day, with Saturday and Sunday feeling warm but fresher.

The pollen forecast is set at ‘high’ for the entire weekend.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this weekend, according to the Met Office:

Today:

A fine and dry day, with sunny spells, albeit turning a little hazy at times, especially in the far north of the region. Feeling very warm or locally hot and humid, with light winds.

Maximum temperature 29 °C.

Winds may be around 23mph, making it feel like 24°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 09:29am and low tide is expected at 15:43pm.

Tonight:

A fine end to the day, with some evening sunshine. Staying dry overnight, with clear spells. Cloudier in the west, with some hill fog. A warm night, with light winds.

Minimum temperature 13 °C.

Saturday:

Largely dry with hazy sunshine. Less warm than Friday. Turning increasingly cloudy, with outbreaks of rain, locally heavy and thundery, arriving from the west by evening, spreading erratically eastwards overnight. At the moment, it is most likely to rain between 8pm and 10pm.

Maximum temperature 25 °C.

Winds may be around 16mph, making it feel like 21°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 10:19am and low tide is expected at 16:31pm.

Sunday:

Early rain clearing to sunny spells on Sunday. Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by nighttime. Staying dry and bright into Monday, feeling fresher.

Maximum temperature 20 °C.

Winds may be around 20mph, making it feel like 16°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 11:06am and low tide is expected at 17:15pm.