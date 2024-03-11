More rain is on the way: Here's your weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

The Yorkshire coast is set to stay wet and mild this week, according to the Met Office.

The Met Office predicts that temperatures are set to rise and winds are expected to get stronger by Wednesday.

All week is expected to stay cloudy and overcast, with showers forecast for most days.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this weekend, according to the Met Office:

Today:

A rather murky start to the day with plenty of cloud and hill fog over the Pennines. Outbreaks of rain and drizzle in the morning, becoming drier away from hills in the afternoon. Still feeling chilly, despite lighter winds.

Maximum temperature 9 °C.

Winds may be around 13mph, making it feel like 3°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 10:56am and high tide is expected at 16:49pm.

Tonight:

Often cloudy through the night, with hill fog and patchy light rain or drizzle over western hills. Light and variable winds.

Minimum temperature 3 °C.

Tuesday:

Thickening cloud and increasing winds as a band of rain arrives in the morning, heavy at times especially over hills. Overcast changing to light rain by lunchtime.

Maximum temperature 12 °C.

Winds may be around 21mph, making it feel like 5°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 11:35am and high tide is expected at 17:31pm.

Wednesday:

Breezy on Wednesday and often cloudy with outbreaks of rain throughout and into Thursday. Thursday. Some brighter spells possible for a time Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures staying mild.

Maximum temperature 13 °C.

Winds may be around 32mph, making it feel like 8°C.