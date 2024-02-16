More rain on the way as weather warning issued for Scarborough, Whitby, Filey,Bridlington and Ryedale

A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued for the whole of England, including Scarborough, Whitby, Filey, Bridlington and Ryedale.

Spells of rain, some heavy, will push east across most areas through Saturday and Sunday, causing disruption.

The warning is in place from Saturday, February 17 at 3pm until Sunday, February 18 at 6pm.

An area of persistent and occasionally heavy rain is expected to move from the west side of England to the Yorkshire coast across the warning area during Saturday and Sunday, falling on already saturated ground.

All areas should become dry by evening on Sunday, February 18.

The Met Office say to check if your property could be at risk of flooding. If so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit.

Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.