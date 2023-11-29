More weather warnings for snow and ice as wintry blast hits Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

More yellow weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office for snow and ice across the Yorkshire coast.

There have been multiple weather warnings for snow and ice across the region this week. The first was in place from 5pm yesterday, Tuesday, November 28 until 11am today, Wednesday, November 29 and another from 5pm today until 11am tomorrow, Thursday, November 30.

A new warning is now in place from 5pm tomorrow, until 11am on Friday, December 1.

This warning covers the north east side of the United Kingdom, including Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington.

According to the Met Office, the predicted snow and ice is likely to cause some disruption to travel.

Residents need to be careful, as some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces could be caused.

There will probably be some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths

Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

The Met Office say wintry showers will continue along coasts this evening, with some drigting further inland and sharp frosts. Thursday looks set to have a cold and frosty start but largely fine and dry inland with sunny spells, though still wintry flurries around coasts.

Friday and into the weekend look set to have more wintry showers continuing around coasts and perhaps some overnight fog in places.

Showers, wintry in places, will continue to affect northern and eastern Scotland and eastern England through Thursday evening and overnight into Friday morning.

These are likely to fall onto frozen surfaces allowing icy patches to form.

From approximately the Humber northwards, showers will often fall as snow inland, with up to 2cm possible in places, and perhaps as much as 5 cm over high ground.

Further south, any snow accumulations are more likely to be restricted to higher ground.

There is a flood alert in place around the Upper River Derwent.