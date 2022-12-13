More yellow weather warnings issued for Yorkshire Coast

A yellow weather warning for ice has been issued for Scarborough and Bridlington and is in place from 3pm today, Tuesday December 13 until 12 noon tomorrow, Wednesday December 14.A few sleet and snow showers along the coast will bring a risk of some slippery surfaces.

Some disruption is likely due to icy surfaces, and people may need to be careful to prevent some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

Untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths may have icy patches.

A yellow weather warning is in place for this week.

From Whitby to the top of the borough of Scarborough and the surrounding area, a yellow weather warning for snow and ice has been issued and is in place from today until 12 noon, Friday December 16.

Some disruption is likely due to snow showers and icy surfaces.

Longer journey times can be expected on roads, buses and train services.

People may need to be careful to prevent some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

Untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths may have icy patches.

As well as this, a level three cold weather alert has been issued and is in place until Friday December 16.

There are predictions of severe overnight frost, freezing daytime temperatures and wintry showers along the coast.

Gritting information and salt box refill requests can be found online at the North Yorkshire County Council website.