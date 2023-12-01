It looks set to be a cold weekend as more yellow weather warnings are issued by the Met Office for snow and ice across the Yorkshire coast.

There have been multiple weather warnings for snow and ice across the region this week.

Now, a new weather warning has been issued for snow and ice across the Eastern side of the UK, covering Scarborough, Whitby, Bridlington and Malton.

The yellow weather warning is in place from 5pm today until 10am tomorrow morning, Saturday, December 2.

According to the Met Office, the predicted snow and ice is likely to cause some disruption to travel.

Residents need to be careful, as some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces could be caused.

There will probably be some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths

Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

You can check the North Yorkshire Council website here for gritting information and their live gritting map.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this weekend, according to the Met Office:

Today: A fine, dry but cold day for most with sunny spells. A few wintry showers will continue to feed into some eastern coastal areas.

Maximum temperature 3 °C.

Tonight: Very cold with clear spells and widespread frost. Wintry showers into eastern coastal areas increasingly staying offshore, with some icy patches possible on untreated surfaces. Freezing fog patches developing inland.

Minimum temperature -5 °C.

Saturday: Another very cold, frosty morning with freezing fog patches slow to clear. Staying cold, and most parts dry with sunny spells. Winds remaining light.

Maximum temperature 2 °C.