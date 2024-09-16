Plenty of sunshine predicted by the Met Office: Weekly weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

This week is expected to stay mild on the Yorkshire coast, with plenty of sunshine, according to the Met Office. Photo: Richard Ponter.

Sunny spells and mild temperatures predicted for the Yorkshire coast this week, according to the Met Office.

Fog and chilly nights mean that mornings this week will get off to a slow start, especially Monday morning, but sunny spells and only light winds are expected by the Met Office.

Tuesday is predicted to be the warmest day, with a maximum temperature of 20 °C.

Wednesday will start to get overcast in the evening, but during the day sunny spells are expected.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this week, according to the Met Office:

Today:

A chilly start with just the odd patch of mist or fog possible in a few prone spots, but soon clearing. A fine and dry day follows with plenty of sunshine, and feeling warm with only light winds.

Maximum temperature 18 °C.

Winds may be around 12mph, making it feel like 13°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 09:49am and low tide is expected at 15:58pm.

Tonight:

Clear and rather chilly, with mist and fog patches reforming in prone spots, but likely becoming more widespread later in the night. Winds remaining light.

Minimum temperature 4 °C.

Tuesday:

Early mist and fog will clear through the morning, to leave another fine day with plenty of sunshine, although perhaps hazy at times. Feeling a touch warmer than on Monday.

Maximum temperature 20 °C.

Winds may be around 13mph, making it feel like 14°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 10:34am and low tide is expected at 16:38pm.

Wednesday:

Warm sunny spells throughout, but also strengthening easterly winds. Some mist or fog patches possible, mainly overnight or along coasts, where it will feel cooler. Sunny intervals changing to overcast by early evening.

Maximum temperature 17 °C.

Winds may be around 17mph, making it feel like 12°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 11:16am and low tide is expected at 17:17pm.