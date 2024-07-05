Rain and cloud could ruin first weekend of July: Here's your weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

The weather will be sunny on Friday, but will develop into showers and cloudy conditions, according to the Met Office. Photo: Richard Ponter

As summer gets into full swing with the first weekend of July, the weather is set to be unsettled on the Yorkshire coast, according to the Met Office.

Friday is predicted to be sunny and dry yet breezy, however, as the weekend progresses the Met Office has predicted rain and cloud.

The pollen forecast is set at ‘medium’ today and will drop to ‘low’ on Saturday and Sunday.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this weekend, according to the Met Office:

Today:

A bright start to the day, turning cloudier for a time from the northwest before hazy sunshine develops into the afternoon. Staying dry. Breezy, although less so than yesterday.

Maximum temperature 19 °C.

Winds may be around 20mph, making it feel like 16°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 10:48am and high tide is expected at 16:43pm.

Tonight:

Hazy sunshine to start the evening with cloud thickening from the south ahead of rain arriving in the south and east of the region. Light winds.

Minimum temperature 8 °C.

Saturday:

Cloudy changing to light showers by late morning. Sunny spells and scattered blustery showers which may be heavy and potentially thundery at times.

Maximum temperature 16 °C.

Winds may be around 17mph, making it feel like 12°C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 11:36am and high tide is expected at 17:31pm.

Sunday:

Sunny changing to cloudy by late morning. Sunny spells and showers on expected throughout the afternoon, possibly heavy with a risk of thunder.

Maximum temperature 16 °C.

Winds may be around 15mph, making it feel like 13°C.