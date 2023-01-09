The week will begin quite dry, with some spells of sunshine but turning much wetter as the week goes on.Turning cloudy halfway through the week, but persistent winds remaining large throughout the week.

Here’s what’s in store for Scarborough according to the Met Office:Today: Bright and breezy day for most with plenty of sunny spells. Remaining sunny until mid-afternoon, then turning partly cloudy. Feeling cold in the wind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maximum temperature 7 °C.

Scarborough is set for an unsettled week, according to the Met Office.

Winds are likely to reach around 29mph, making it feel like 1°C.

Tonight: Winds remaining breezy through the night, with scattered clouds but a largely clear night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Minimum temperature 4 °C.Winds could reach up to 28mph, and it could feel like 0°C.

Tuesday: Heavy rain throughout the day, with relative winds. Sunshine may break through in the afternoon, but will remain unsettled all day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maximum temperature 12 °C.

Winds are likely to reach around 39mph, making it feel like 6°C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday: Day will start cloudy, changing to sunny intervals by noon and winds still persisting.Maximum temperature: 7°C.Winds may reach up to 35mph, making it feel like 2°C.Outlook for the rest of the week: Remaining unsettled for the rest of the week, with outbreaks of rain and showers interspersed with drier, brighter periods. Temperatures generally around average, but with some chilly nights.

All information is correct at the time of writing.