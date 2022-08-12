Blistering heat and extreme temperatures beat down on the Yorkshire coast in July during the summer heatwave, with large swathes of the country covered by weather warnings. It topped 40°C in some places.
Scarborough’s previous all-time hottest temperature stood at 31.4°C, which was recorded on August 3 1990.
However, the town officially set a new maximum temperature record of 32.3°C on Monday July 18.
This was then exceeded again on Tuesday July 19 with a temperature of 35.8°C.
Until now, the previous temperature recordings were only provisional.
The new temperature records are now official after the Met Office equipment and weather station site was checked for quality control purposes.
An ‘extreme heat’ warning has been issued for large parts of the UK this weekend. Temperatures on the coast will reach the mid-20s.
Continued dry weather has forced Yorkshire Water to issue its first hosepipe ban for 27 years.