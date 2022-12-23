Many will be hoping for a white Christmas, particularly after the freezing week the town saw last week.

Unfortunately, it won’t be a white Christmas as sunshine, rain and cold temperatures are due this weekend but Christmas Day is expected to be slightly warmer.

It will be a cloudy and wet Christmas for much of the UK, with any wintry showers confined to the far northwest.

Here’s what weather is in store for Scarborough this week according to the Met Office:

Tonight: Rain weakening through the evening and moving north east overnight, becoming confined to coastal regions by morning.

Minimum temperature: 6 °C.

Winds may reach up to 24mph, making it feel like 3°C.

Saturday, Christmas Eve: A dull day to start, with lots of clouds but changing to sunny by late morning. A further band of rain, heavy at times, pushes in overnight.Maximum temperature: 7°C.Winds could be around 21mph, making it feel like 3°C.Sunday, Christmas Day: A relatively dull day, with some early morning sunshine being quickly overrun with clouds. Feeling slightly warmer, but breezy.Maximum temperature: 9°C.

Winds may reach up to 28mph, making it feel like 6°C.Monday, Boxing Day: A clear day, with sunshine throughout. Temperatures dropping to near freezing again, and remaining freezing overnight.Maximum temperature: 5°C.Winds could reach around 29mph, making it feel like 0°C.

