Scarborough set for an unsettled week as thunderstorms and hot weather hits the coast

The yellow weather warning is in place today, Monday May 16 from 1pm until 10pm.

Scattered thunderstorms will develop Monday afternoon bringing some disruption to travel in places.

There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus.

Scarborough is set for an unsettled week, starting with thunderstorms and turning into hot weather.

Here’s what’s in store for Scarborough this week:

Today: Some warm sunny spells could develop by the afternoon, but with scattered and locally thundery showers in places. Light winds.

Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Winds could reach up to 12mph, making it feel like 12

Tonight: Some warm sunshine through the evening as showers ease, then dry and mostly clear overnight. A cooler night to come than the last. Some mist or fog patches by morning.

Minimum temperature: 7 °C.

Winds may reach 14mph, making it feel like 12°C.

Tuesday: Dry with lengthy sunny spells and light winds. Very warm, especially inland. Feeling fresher along eastern coasts though with a gentle onshore breeze. Cloudier in the far west by evening.

Maximum temperature: 24 °C.

Winds are likely to reach up to 24mph, making it feel like 12°C.

Wednesday: Fine, bright and warm on Wednesday. Heavy, perhaps thundery showers overnight.

Maximum temperature: 18°C.