Scarborough set for cold week as temperature drops.

A flood alert has been forecast by the Met Office for the coastline between Whitby and Filey this evening.

The Met Office says that areas most at risk include low spots around North and South Bay in Scarborough, including the Spa complex.

A cold weather alert has also been put in place for North Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The current alert level is level 3, meaning a change to much colder conditions than recent days is expected.

The Met Office advises: “Look out for friends and family who may be vulnerable to the cold, and ensure they have access to warm food and drinks and are managing to heat their homes adequately. Try to maintain indoor temperatures to at least 18°C, particularly if you are not mobile, have a long-term illness or are 65 or over. “

Scarborough’s weather outlook:

Wednesday: A windy, cold start to the day, but with plenty of sunshine for many. Coastal showers are possible, especially later on. Winds will ease during the day, but still feeling cold.

Maximum temperature: 3℃.

Winds are likely to reach up to 34mph, making it feel like -1℃.

Thursday: A frosty, clear start to Thursday, soon changing to cloudy. rain, snow and strong winds arriving throughout the day.

Maximum temperature: 4℃.

Winds are set to reach up to 35mph, so it will feel more like -4℃.

Friday: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning. Cold and breezy throughout the day, with wintry showers mainly on western hills.

Maximum temperature: 3℃.