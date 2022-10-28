As people get last minute spooky decorations up, and children go trick-or-treating, will the weather remain a treat, or turn into a trick?It will mainly be cloudy and mild, but there will be rain and fog patches over the weekend. On Sunday October 30, the clocks will go back one hour at 2am meaning that the day will get darker sooner.

Here’s what’s in store for Scarborough this spooky weekend:

Tonight: Dry with clear spells overnight. Under the clear skies it will be a cooler night compared to recent nights. Chance of some isolated fog patches forming by dawn. Lighter winds.

Scarborough is set for a mainly mild Halloween weekend.

Minimum temperature 6 °C.

Winds could reach up to 24mph, making it feel like 10°C.

Saturday: Early fog patches clearing, turning into outbreaks of rain during the morning. Rain clearing by the evening. Windy and very mild.

Maximum temperature 16 °C.

Winds are likely to reach up to 21mph, kaing it feel like 11°C. Sunday: The day will start off cloudy, turning to sunny intervals by mid-afternoon.

Maximum temperature: 15°C. Winds may reach up to 28mph, making it feel like 12°C. Halloween Monday: The day will remain largely cloudy, before turning to rain at nighttime.

Maximum temperature 14°C. Winds could reach up to 27mph, making it feel like 11°C.