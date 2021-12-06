Yellow weather warnings and more chilly weather are forecast for Scarborough this week as Storm Barra hits the UK.

Yellow weather warnings for wind have been forecast by the Met Office for Tuesday December 7.

The Met Office says it's likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.

Snow and low temperatures are also likely this week.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scarborough’s weather outlook:

Monday: Dry and chilly start, with rain and strengthening winds spreading east throughout the morning. Patchy snow likely across eastern parts as rain clears, bringing sunny spells and blustery showers into the afternoon. Tonight will be dry, but frosty.

Maximum temperature: 5℃.

Winds are likely to reach up to 26 mph throughout the day, making it feel like -2℃.

Tuesday: A dry, frosty start to the day, turning very windy throughout the day. Rain and some hill snow spreading. The evening will be drier, but windy. Yellow weather warnings for wind are in place for the Borough.

Maximum temperature: 6℃.

Winds are set to reach up to 56mph, making it feel like -1℃.