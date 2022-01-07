Scarborough set for wintry weekend as cold temperatures remain, the Met Office has forecast.

The cold weather is set to remain as we go into the weekend.

The weekend will see the wintry weather remaining, with sunny spells throughout and frosty nights.

Scarborough’s weather outlook:

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today: Scattered blustery and wintry showers for western areas, and isolated wintry showers and sunny spells further east, but remaining dry. Feeling cold for all areas.

Maximum temperature: 4℃.

Winds are expected to reach up to 24mph, making it feel like -2℃.

Tonight: Showers will fade quickly, leaving behind clear conditions with a widespread frost developing. There will be a risk of ice on untreated surfaces. Later rain or sleet, with hill snow, arrives.

Maximum temperature: -4℃

Winds may reach up to 23mph, so it will feel more like -5℃.

Saturday: Outbreaks of often heavy rain, with initial hill snow. This will clear south-eastwards through the afternoon. Broken clouds and scattered wintry showers will follow. Windy at times.

Maximum temperature: 9℃.

Winds are likely to reach up to 31mph, making it feel like -1℃.

Sunday: Starting out clear, it will change to cloudy by the afternoon, Breezy with showers or long spells of rain.

Maximum temperature: 6℃.