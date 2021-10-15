Colder temperatures are on the way but it should remain largely dry and overcast; it may be time to get the big winter coat out of the cupboard.

Saturday is set to be largely cloudy with some sunny spells forecast for Sunday afternoon.

Scarborough's Weather Outlook:

Scarborough is set for a cloudy, cold and frosty weekend, the Met Office has forecast.

Friday:

Dry and bright throughout the afternoon as showers and a chilly start begin to clear.

A maximum temperature of 11°C with sunny intervals throughout the afternoon.

Winds could reach 20mph, so it will feel more like 7°C at times, the Met Office has said.

Clear skies overnight with brief patchy cloud; temperatures dropping into low single figures with frost possible.

Saturday:

Dry and bright morning once any overnight frost clears. Thickening cloud spreading eastwards from late morning.

Winds could reach 17mph, so it will feel more like 7°C at times with a maximum temperature of 13°C, the Met Office has said.

Sunday:

Sunday is set to be largely cloudy and breezy with a chance of showers developing later on with sunny intervals in the afternoon.