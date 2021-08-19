Scarborough weather: Rain over the weekend but sunny days ahead

The rain is set to continue in Scarborough this weekend but there is a glimmer of hope on the horizon.

The Met Office are predicting a largely dry Monday with some sunny spells and dryer weather is set to continue for the remainder of the month.

Temperatures are forecast to be 'a little above average' for this time of year.

Rain on Scarborough's South Bay. (JPI Media/ Richard Ponter)

Here's a full forecast for the next week in Scarborough:

Friday August 20

The outlook for Friday is cloudy.

Temperatures will reach a maximum of 18°C.

There's a 10 per cent chance of rain for most of the day.

The sun will rise at 5.47am and set at 8.22pm.

The pollen count is medium.

Saturday August 21

The weekend will start out cloudy changing to light showers by 4pm.

This is set to develop into heavier rain from 7pm and overnight.

The maximum temperature is forecast to be 20°C.

The sun will rise at 5.49am and set at 8.20pm.

The pollen count is medium.

Sunday August 22

Heavy rain continues overnight, lessening by 7am.

From 7am onwards throughout the day the forecast is cloudy with light showers.

Sunny spells emerge from 1pm into the evening.

Conditions should dry up by 7pm and remain dry overnight.

Maximum temperature is 18°C.

The sun will rise at 5.50am and set at 8.18pm.

The pollen count in low.

Monday August 23

The sun arrives on Monday morning with sunny spells throughout the day.

Temperatures will reach a maximum of 17°C.

Conditions should remain dry but wind speeds are around 20mph so it may feel cool.

The sun will rise at 5.52am and set at 8.15pm.

The pollen count is medium.

Tuesday August 24

The brightest day of the following week, Tuesday will see clear sunny skies until 7pm.

Skies will become partly cloudy overnight.

Temperatures will reach 18°C but winds are at 20mph so it may feel cooler.

The sun will rise 5.54am and set at 8.13pm.

Wednesday August 25

Sunny intervals throughout the day changing to cloudy by early evening.

There is little chance of rain.

Maximum temperature is set to reach 17°C.