A yellow weather warning has been issued for North Yorkshire tomorrow, Thursday November 17 between 3pm and 6pm.

A spell of persistent, and at times heavy rainfall will develop during Thursday, continuing on Friday, leading to a risk of flooding.

The temperature will drop to a more seasonally suited temperature this week, as a succession of weather fronts and low-pressure will see wet and windy weather dominate the UK.

According to the Met Office parts of northern England and Scotland could see snow towards the end of this week, however this isn’t likely for Scarborough.

Here’s what’s in store for Scarborough, according to the Met Office:

Today: A cold start, with mist and low cloud clearing by afternoon. Chance of heavy rain this afternoon. Winds freshening later.

Maximum temperature: 9°C.

Winds may reach 20mph, making it feel like 7°C.

Thursday: Persistent rain expected all day, turning heavier by mid-afternoon. Windy, locally gusty, especially on coasts and hills.

Maximum temperature: 11°C.

Winds are likely to reach up to 37mph, making it feel 7°C.

Friday: Early rain, changing to sunny intervals by late morning. Remaining dry into the afternoon and evening.

Maximum temperature: 10°C.

Winds could reach up to 24mph, making it feel like 7°C.

Saturday: The day will start with chilly light showers, but will turn to cloud in the afternoon.

Maximum temperature: 8°C.

Winds could reach up to 22mph, making it feel like 5°C.

Sunday: Heavy rain to start, turning to cloud by lunchtime, and potential drizzle in the afternoon.

Maximum temperature: 8°C.

Winds may reach around 27mph, making it feel like 4°C.