Scarborough’s weather forecast as yellow ice warning issued

The warning has been set due to ice, and will be in place from Wednesday December 7 at 6pm until Thursday December 8 at 12 noon.

Some disruption is likely due to icy surfaces, and people may need to be careful to prevent some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

Untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths may have icy patches.As well as this, a level three cold weather alert has been issued and is expected to last from 6pm on Wednesday December 7 until 9am on Monday December 12.There are predictions of severe overnight frost, freezing daytime temperatures and wintry showers along the coast.

Scarborough's winter weather is set to arrive this week.

Gritting information and salt box refill requests can be found online at the North Yorkshire County Council website.Here’s what weather is in store for Scarborough this week according to the Met Office:

Tonight: Cloudy and breezy with showers affecting coastal parts. A widespread frost may appear.Minimum temperature: 4°C.Winds may reach up to 26 mph, making it feel like 0°C.

Wednesday: A yellow weather warning for ice has been forecast for Wednesday. Moderate breeze and some sunny spells, remaining largely dry further inland and rain on the coast.

Maximum temperature: 4°C.

Winds could reach up to 26 mph, making it feel like -2°C.Thursday: The yellow weather warning for ice will end at lunchtime. Overnight frost expected, and very cold temperatures.

Maximum temperature: 3°C.

Winds are likely to reach up to 20mph, making it feel like -2°C.Friday: Clear day turning to cloudy by evening and particularly cold over night.Maximum temperature: 3°C.Winds are expected to be around 14mph, making it feel like -1°C.Weekend: Daytime temperatures remaining close to freezing. Showers, predominantly coastal, will turn increasingly wintry at lower levels with icy patches possible.