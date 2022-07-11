Scarborough is expected to be hot this week as a heatwave reaches England.

A level two heat health alert has been issued for the borough, meaning that the likelihood of a heatwave is 60 per cent and the Met Office recommends to be alert and ready for a heatwave.

Advice during a heatwave includes drinking plenty of fluids and avoiding excess alcohol, dressing appropriately for the weather and slowing down when it’s hot.

It also includes finding somewhere cool, by either going inside or outside, whichever is coolest and avoiding cars as they get hot.

Watch out for heat related illnesses, cool your skin with water and drink water, stay safe when swimming and call 101 or 999 if necessary.

The Met Office recommends looking out for yourself, the very young, very old or those with chronic disease.

Temperatures are expected to dip slightly in the middle of the week, but rising again by the weekend.

Here’s what’s in store for Scarborough for the first half of this week:

Today: A dry and very hot day with long spells of sometimes hazy sunshine, and generally light winds.

Maximum temperature: 25 °C.

Winds could reach up to 19mph, making it feel like 23°C.

Tonight: Staying dry overnight with some clear spells, although there will be increasing amounts of higher level cloud. Temperatures remaining warm, perhaps uncomfortably so.

Minimum temperature: 19 °C.

Winds are likely to reach up to 18mph, making it feel like 20°C.

Tuesday: A generally cloudier day with more of a breeze, and some patchy rain moving south in the afternoon. Clearer conditions may follow from the north before sunset. Still feeling warm.

Maximum temperature: 24 °C.

Winds may reach 19mph, making it feel like 21°C.

Wednesday: Mainly dry with sunny spells and feeling fresher.

Maximum temperature: 19°C.

Winds could reach 16mph, making it feel like 16°C.

Thursday: Maximum temperature 18°C.

Friday: Maximum temperure 19°C.

Saturday: Maximum temperature 21°C.