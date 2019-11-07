Severe weather warning extended: here's the forecast around Scarborough for the next few hours

Credit: Met Office / OpenMapTiles / OpenStreetMap contributors.

The yellow warning for rain will remain in place until 6am on Friday.

Between now and then, prolonged rain is expected to hit Scarborough and the surrounding areas and there might be disruption from flooding.

As it stands, there is a 90% chance of rain on Thursday which will decrease to 50% during the day on Friday.

Here is what to expect, according to the Met Office:

- Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

- Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, with a risk that some communities may be cut off by flooded roads

- Delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible

- Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures